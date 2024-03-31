Tinubu’s future depends on his ability to tackle economic challenges – Nigerians

Amidst growing concern over the economy, Nigerians believe that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political future depends on his ability to turn around the country’s economic challenges.

The President, in an effort to strengthen service delivery, reconstituted the task delivery team in the Federal Civil Service, to track Policy Implementation in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Folashade Yemi-Esan, head of the Civil Service of the Federation HoCSF, led the Civil Servants to sign an agreement with President Tinubu, during the Cabinet Retreat held in November, 2023.

A total of nine (9) deliverables, with Forty-two Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to be tracked in assessing the performance of the Civil Servants commencing from first (1st) Quarter of 2024.

The government also organised a programme to build the skills required to manage, drive delivery and deepen understanding of the processes and tools used for data collection, analysis and reporting, as well as strengthen the capacity of the delivery team to improve service delivery.

The programme was developed to enable them acquire the required skills to manage and drive delivery as well as result-tracking data management, collaboration and communication.

The government is emphasising the need for collection of standard data on its activities and analysing of data required for assessing performance

Hadiza Bala-Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, whose office is driving performance appraisal, is said to be developing a three-step approach for assessing the performance of Ministers and Heads of all the MDAs, a project that will be launched soon, by the President.

Segun Adeniyi of the Baze University, Abuja, told BusinessDay Sunday that Nigerians remain the easiest people on earth to be governed, adding that “all they are asking for is good governance.”

According to him, “The people will appreciate a President who has the Political Will to fight corruption, provide leadership and tackle the current high cost of living

“When Tinubu assumed office, many had the feelings that he would be able to use his wealth of experience to turn around the nation’s economic misfortunes as he did in Lagos from 1999 to 2007.

“This is where many people still stand and the expectations are high. So, he cannot afford to fail.”

Suleiman Lamorde, a lawyer and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abuja, in his assessment of the Tinubu administration, said: “He inherited a debased economy and all he is currently doing is to reposition it and make Nigeria better.

“Only recently, one of his top aides said he didn’t expect the level of decay in the nation’s economy. So, with such a challenge, it becomes difficult to expect so much from him.”

Also speaking on the Tinubu administration, a Yola, Adamawa State-based Lawyer, Godwin Ehimikhuai, said that the President has demonstrated enough capacity to tackle the nation’s economic challenges

“You may ask how do I mean, I have seen his innovations in the areas of infrastructure development, a much-needed area, that was either neglected or ignored by the previous administration,” he said.

“Yes, Nigeria is in deep economic crises, yet, his political fortunes can be turned around for the better, if he is able to restore economic hope, by rebuilding the economy, strengthening the naira and improving the purchasing power of the nation’s currency.

“Today, the value of naira has fallen greatly and what is expected of the government is to strengthen the naira and make it have stronger value against other foreign currencies. That will help reduce the cost of goods and services, as well as give a breathing space for the common man,” he said.

Speaking at a recent meeting with Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, said that President Tinubu would enjoy the unwavering support of traditional rulers, if the government sustains its efforts to address the hike in food prices and the security challenges.

”You are not alone, Mr. President. The prices of food items and goods are gradually coming down. You are doing your best on security, and we cannot allow you to do it alone. We will join hands to support your vision to the betterment of our nation,” the Ooni said.

Nuhu Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau Kingdom, while also making his remarks on behalf of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), highlighted the efforts being made by the President to strengthen unity amongst Nigerians and tackle insurgency across the country.

Speaking specifically on the security situation in the country, the Emir of Zazzau, who represented the Sultan of Sokoto and President General, NSCIA, expressed the optimism that the country would return to peace and stability.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, speaking through Sampson Fatokun, the General Secretary, also promised that Nigerian Christians would continue to back the government if the current efforts to strengthen security was sustained.

”We are encouraged that your administration has shown great determination in tackling the challenges of kidnapping and banditry and bringing to justice the perpetrators of this dastardly act.

”We shall continue to show our support to your administration so that you can execute your noble intention for the nation,” Fatokun said.

Lawrence Alobi, a former Commissioner of Police at the FCT, said the President has demonstrated willingness and political leadership to stabilise the nation’s currency and strengthen security, adding that “These are part of the basic parameters that Nigerians will use to always assess the performance of this administration.”

According to him, “If he can do well to make life better for Nigerians, based on what we are seeing, it is okay.”

Alobi, while speaking on insecurity, said Nigeria was “yet to get out of the woods.”

He pointed out that “Insecurity remains the biggest challenge and we hope he can deliver Nigeria from the menace.”

An infrastructure expert, John Airohi, in his assessment of the administration, sees the constitution of a Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), made up of major private sector players as a big leap forward for the administration’s efforts at strengthening the economy.

“As you know, the coming together of the likes of Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Doyin Salami, amongst several other distinguished players in both public and private sectors, will help boost the President’s economic development plans.

“These are not only key members of the organised private sector, but most successful players in the nation’s economic sector, I have no doubt that their presence will help the President achieve great success in his economic policies, if he uses them well,” Airohi said.