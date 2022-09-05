Southeast records highest surge in food prices for three straight months

States in the Southeast region – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo have recorded the highest surge in food prices for the third time in July 2022, BusinessDay’s analysis shows.

Further analysis of the selected food prices report from May July released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows that beans, beef, bread, onion, palm oil, garri, rice, tomato, wheat and yam tuber were the food items that recorded the highest

Food inflation, the major driver of the country’s headline inflation for the period, followed a bullish path in the past three months with the south-eastern states recording the highest surge amongst the 44 listed selected food prices by NBS.

Read also: Nigerian companies face cash crunch despite economic growth

In May, June and July of the 44 listed food items the south-eastern states recorded the highest number of states with the highest food prices in Nigeria, appearing 23,23 and 19 times respectively.

Here is the breakdown of how the southeast recorded the highest food price in the three months.

The total prices of these food items; beans, beef, bread, onion, palm oil, garri, rice, tomato, wheat and yam for the three month in the southeast was N25,699 followed by the southsouth N22,065 , the Northwest came third with N 21,126 Southwest was fourth place with N21,024 followed by the Northcentral with a total price of N15,237. The Northeast had the lowest price with a total of N13,767.