SMEs report rise in demand as Nigeria PMI swings back to positive

Nigeria’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a gauge for manufacturing sentiments, moved back into positive territory in February 2021 after recovering from 44.5 in January to 53.0 points, according to data by FBN Quest and NOI. The index had declined sharply from 55.0 in December 2020 to 44.5 in January. “The good recovery was driven…