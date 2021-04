Royal Dutch Shell, the parent company of the Nigerian subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) of Nigeria Limited, says it paid a total of about $3.2 billion to the Nigerian government in 2020, according to its latest sustainability report released on Wednesday. The payment is the largest payout from a total $13.1 billion the company…

