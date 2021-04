The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Contract with Italian multinational, Maire Tecnimont SPA, for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery. At the signing ceremony on Tuesday, Ahmed Dikko, managing director of Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC), signed for the refinery, while Davide Pellizola signed for Tecnimont SpA,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login