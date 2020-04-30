Senate clarifies approval for Buhari’s N850 loan request; says it only okayed change in source of borrowing

Three days of approving an N850bn loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate on Thursday clarified is action, saying it only gave a nod to an amendment that changed the source of borrowing from foreign to domestic market.

In offering the clarification, the Senate through its spokesman debunked reports in some sections of the media that the Upper chamber had approved a request by the President for a fresh loan.

“It is very important to make a very important clarification particularly on the widely circulated erroneous report that the Senate approved a fresh loan of N850 billion at the Plenary on Tuesday,” Senator Ajibola Basiru, spokesman for the Senate, said in a statement.

According to the lawmaker, “the upper chamber on Tuesday only amended a resolution reached earlier as to where the initial N850 billion already approved by the National Assembly would be sourced.

The upper chamber, according to him, rescinded on the earlier decision to seek external borrowing by resolving to obtain the loan through the Domestic Capital Market.

He explained that the resolution passed was an amendment of the earlier resolution as to the source of the initial N850bn loan that had been approved to be part of what should be used to fund the 2020 Appropriation Act.

“You will recall that the Senate had actually approved the loan of N850 billion but to be sourced from external sources.

“However, because of the covid-19 Pandemic and of the challenge in the international oil market with the attendant challenges of raising the approved loan externally, the President requested that the approved loan should rather be raised through the Domestic Capital Market.

“It was the above request as to sourcing the earlier approved external borrowing of N850bn from Domestic Capital Market that was approved by the Senate”, Senator Basiru explained.

Solomon Ayado, Abuja