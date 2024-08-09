Rise of Nigeria’s leather shoe industry: A step forward for men and women

It was a typical bustling day in the heart of Aba, a city renowned for its thriving shoemaking industry.

Among the crowded workshops, one could hear the rhythmic clattering of hammers and the hum of sewing machines as artisans meticulously crafted leather shoes. Amidst this energetic scene stood Chukwuemeka, a third-generation shoemaker, whose eyes gleamed with pride.

He had just completed an order for a high-end boutique in Lagos, marking another milestone in the journey of Nigeria’s leather shoe industry.

Market Overview

Nigeria’s leather shoe market is poised for significant growth. With a population exceeding 200 million, the demand for durable and stylish footwear is on the rise. The market was valued at approximately $800 million in 2023, with leather shoes capturing a substantial 40 per cent share. The industry is driven by increasing urbanisation, a burgeoning middle class, and a growing appreciation for locally made products.

Read also: How Lagos leather fair will impact Nigeria’s industry

Opportunities

Export Potential: Nigeria’s leather shoes are gaining traction in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with exports reaching countries such as Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. The AfCFTA offers a gateway to broader African markets, presenting immense growth opportunities.

Local Demand: The rise of the middle class and urbanisation have significantly boosted local demand for fashionable and durable footwear. Nigerian consumers are increasingly favouring homegrown brands that offer quality and style.

Government Support: Government initiatives, including those from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), provide financial assistance and training to local shoe manufacturers, fostering industry growth.

Challenges

Raw Material Sourcing: Despite being a major producer of hides and skins, Nigeria faces challenges in processing these materials into high-quality leather. Many manufacturers rely on imported leather, raising production costs.

Infrastructure Deficits: Inconsistent power supply and inadequate transportation networks hamper production efficiency and increase operational expenses.

Competition: The influx of cheaper, lower-quality imports from countries like China creates stiff competition for local producers.

Statistical Insights

Production Volume: Nigeria produces around 50 million pairs of shoes annually, with leather shoes accounting for about 20 million pairs.

Employment: The footwear industry employs over 500,000 people, significantly contributing to the economy.

Export Growth: Leather shoe exports increased by 15 per cent in 2023, reflecting growing international recognition of Nigerian craftsmanship.

Case Study: Aba Leather Cluster

Aba, in Abia State, is a notable hub for shoe manufacturing. The Aba Leather Cluster, comprising over 70,000 shoemakers, produces around one million pairs of shoes monthly. The cluster has benefited from government interventions, such as the provision of modern equipment and training programmes aimed at improving product quality and competitiveness.