The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) commonly known as cooking gas has spiked by over 100 percent from the beginning of the year till date. This spike is as a result of the 7.5 percent tax implemented by the Federal Government on imported LPG. Several months ago, some dealers were mandated to pay tax…

