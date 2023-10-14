Our mission is to create a world free of poverty — World Bank

The World Bank said its new vision and mission goal is to create a world free of poverty. It said its renewed vision and mission goal began months ago and would make the world a livable planet.

Ajay Banga, president of the World Bank Group, made this remark on Friday at the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings taking place in Marrakech, Morocco.

Banga said, “That evolution began months ago, and today there is a new vision and mission for the World Bank. To create a world free of poverty on a livable planet. But time is of the essence.”

He explained that this new mission goal will drive impactful development and lead to a better quality of life, which includes better access to clean air, clean water, education, and decent health care.

World Bank MD added that this new mission is inclusive of everyone, including women and young people, and resilient to shocks, including climate and biodiversity crises, pandemics, and fragility.

The goal, according to the World Bank MD, is sustainable through growth and job creation, human development, fiscal and debt management, food security, and access to clean air, water, and affordable energy.

He said, “With this vision, we are widening the aperture of the World Bank, reflecting a reality that the luxury of choice was for the last generation. To confront the intertwined challenges, our only option is to respond aggressively, simultaneously, and comprehensively.

“We cannot make adequate progress on public health while rising temperatures change the patterns of infectious diseases and breed pandemics.

“We can’t help farmers expand crop yields and feed growing populations using techniques that were not designed for years-long droughts.

“And we will never reliably connect entrepreneurs with markets if the roads they rely on for shipping get washed away every year in a flood.”