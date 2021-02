The consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation accelerated by 16.47 percent in January 2021, a 0.71 percent point increase from 15.75 percent in December 2020, marking the 17th-consecutive uptrend since September 2019 and the highest in 34 months, a BusinessDay analysis shows. Data from the January 2021 inflation report by the National Bureau of…

