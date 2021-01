In line with wide expectations by analysts, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday, retained its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 percent amid a difficult recession – citing a more pressing concern of inflation. The decision to retain the key interest rate which was agreed unanimously by…

