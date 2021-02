Nigeria is to make another push for a major public-private initiative aimed at rebuilding its derelict infrastructure and generating badly needed jobs in Africa’s largest economy. The innovative plan is to be crystallised via a company InfraCo which has been seeded with N1trn in equity capital to give it a good chance of success, BusinessDay…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login