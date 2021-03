On the back of surging food prices, Nigeria’s February inflation rate accelerated by 17.33 percent, a 0.86 percent point increase from 16.47 percent in January 2021, according to a report released by the National Bureau of Statistics. From BusinessDay analysis, inflation rate has been rising for 18 straight months and it is at the highest…

