Foreign investments in Africa’s biggest economy declined by 59.7 percent to $9.68 billion in 2020 from $23.9 billion in 2019, according to the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released on Friday. The latest figure is the lowest recorded since 2016, according to data compiled by BusinessDay. This is in line with…

