The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is planning to grow the non-oil export earnings six times to ensure it provides sufficient foreign exchange for the economy. The bank has pledged to increase such earnings from about $2 billion to $12 billion annually to fund FX-starved Africa’s biggest economy. Ozoemena Nnaji, director, Trade and Exchange Department,…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE