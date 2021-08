Nigeria’s state-owned Bank of Industry plans to raise as much as N362 billion ($883 million) from international debt markets this year for lending to companies hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic in Africa’s largest economy, according to a Bloomberg report. Financial advisers have been appointed for the issue, Olukayode Pitan, chief executive officer said in…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login