Nigeria’s biggest agricultural firms, Okomu oil palm and Presco plc grew profit by the most in three years as sales surged on the back of the border closure in 2020. The two firms posted a combined profit of N14.4 billion in 2020, up 62 percent compared to N8.8 billion recorded in 2019. Sales grew 22.8…

