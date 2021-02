Nigeria may be in for another hard year as the weak economic outlook for 2021 signals that expected tax receipts may fail to meet projections. BusinessDay’s analysis of the average growth rate predicted by the World Bank, IMF and Renaissance Capital shows that Nigeria is projected to grow by the least of the major economies…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login