In the first six months of 2021, local investors accounted for the biggest share of equity transactions on the Nigerian Exchange Group since 2011, as appetite from foreigners dropped. Local investors, which include institutional and retail investors, accounted for 78.54 percent of equity transactions in the first six months of 2021 while foreign investors accounted…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login