Nigeria’s local investors accounted for 78.54percent of equities transactions on the Bourse in half-year (H1) to June 30. At that rate, they have further outshined their foreign counterparts that accounted for just 21.46percent, according to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recently released Fact Sheet. The local investors further consolidated their position in the review half-year…

