Nigeria will launch its planned Eurobond issue on Oct. 11, its finance minister said on Monday. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, also said Nigeria would hold roadshows for the dollar-denominated issuance, which aims to raise roughly $3 billion, in Lagos and New York. The government is also targeting raising the same amount via multilateral and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login