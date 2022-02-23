Nigeria suspends planned $4bn Eurobond sale

A $4 billion Eurobond sale by the Nigerian government has been delayed due unfavourable market conditions, sources familiar with the matter told Business Day.

The sale which was scheduled for today was supposed to help ease a crunching dollar shortage in Africa’s largest economy and finance the government’s spending plans for 2022.

Rising interest rates in developed markets has dampened appetite of foreign investors for risky emerging and frontier market assets.

In Nigeria’s case, rising oil prices should have been enough to sway investor sentiment in favour of Africa’s top oil producer, but an expensive petrol subsidy practice has wiped out the gains of the highest oil price since 2014.

Yields on Nigeria’s existing Eurobonds are rising despite Brent crude being only a short crawl away from $100 per barrel, at $97. The escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions is the latest trigger for the oil rally.

“It is quite abnormal that foreign investors are not interested in Nigeria as much as they should when most oil exporters are benefitting, but then when you look closely you see why investors are not excited,” a source familiar with the matter said.

“Yields on existing bonds have gone up and investors will demand higher than those rates for a fresh issue which may prove too expensive for a 7 and 12-year bond,” the source said.

The International Monetary Fund expects Nigeria’s interest payments as a percentage of revenue to hit 92 percent this year, the highest of any country globally.

Details later…