Nigeria set to benefit from China’s “self-reliance” policy

Nigeria-China bilateral trade is set to benefit from the latest move by the Asian country to focus its energy inward as a way to secure economic growth, this is the opinion of experts. A move that it regards as distancing its GDP growth from Western over-reliance. This economic policy of self-reliance, the second largest economy, referred to as “Dual Circulation Economics (DCE).”

Beijing referred to DCE as a realignment of the country’s GDP from export dependency to domestic consumption. It is a proactive response to recent geopolitical tension between Xi Jinping’s administration and Joe Biden-US led government—a relationship that has been made worse by Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the restriction of chip exports to Chinese companies, and China’s alignment with Russia in its aggression on Ukraine.

In a recent report titled “China’s Inward Turn: The Pursuit of Economic Self-Reliance,” Citi Group argued that China’s decision to focus more of its energies on domestic consumption as a means to grow GDP became more of a possibility following the way the country endued the devastation of the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 and how it recovered from it.

As geopolitical tensions between the US grew, it appeared that the country’s international circulation policy, which emphasised exports to the West, was putting too much strain on the world’s second-largest economy’s economic future.

As a consequence, China has decided to focus on three major areas to boost its GDP. They are technology, agriculture, and energy. For technology, Beijing had proposed that Chinese companies develop their software manufacturing capacity so as to reduce their dependency on companies based in the U.S. or Taiwan.

However, the area in which Nigeria should make conscientious effort to maximize should be agriculture and energy, Experts contacted said. An investigation carried out by Citi Group discovered that China had identified feedstock shortages rather than staple food shortages as its main challenge when it came to agriculture produce. The report revealed that most of the feedstock focus was on soybeans, of which Nigeria is among the top three producers in Africa.

According to data from the World Economic Database, net grain imports of soybeans into China grew from a 20 percent share in 1997 to 80 percent in 2019. And with this self-reliance policy move by Beijing, there is a great chance that demand in China will get even higher.

Why? Nigeria is the second-largest producer of soybeans in Africa, with nearly 25 million bushels produced between 2015 and 2017, according to USAID.

Our weather condition and recent government policies to help increase production of cash crops make soybeans the next big revelation for 2023, Stanley Nwani, a senior economics lecturer at the Lagos Business School, said when describing how important it is for Nigeria to focus its energies on increasing its soybean production for the China market.

“Nigeria already has a wonderful trade relationship with China and can get even better if policymakers can commit resources to ensuring both government and private sector involvement in the production of soybeans,” Stanley Nwani said.

“With Xi Jinping planning to fully introduce his self-reliance policy in 2023, policymakers in Nigeria are advised to quickly put in place the right policies to ensure an all-year supply of soybeans to China,” Nwani continued—a decision that would require not only the right policies but adequate infrastructure and security to guarantee all-year production of soybeans so that it can increase its share of foreign exchange earnings.

With China’s domestication policy playing a larger role in driving GDP, Nwani believes there is a good chance that demand for Nigeria’s soybean—one of the best on the continent—will be a major ingredient in food feeds next year.

Energy is another key focus of the Chinese government. Though the central government in China plans to focus more on “decarbonization” as an avenue to meet its energy demands, the negative impact of global warming on the environment has called for more moderate consumption of fossil fuels.

“Despite the fact that Beijing and Moscow reached an agreement to supply more Russian oil to China, Nigeria can still renegotiate its oil partnership deal with the world’s second-largest economy in such a way that it increases both supply and monetarily benefits,” Nneka Osadolor an economics lecturer at the University of Benin in Edo state, said.

According to the OEC, Nigeria’s total exports to China in 2020 stood at $2.54 billion, with crude oil contributing $1.19 billion, or 53.2 percent. Nneka argued that this figure could increase even further following the relaxation of the “zero COVID-19” policy and a realignment towards Africa and “other friendly countries.”

Unfortunately, Nigeria, formerly the biggest oil producer in Africa, was surpassed by Angola in the quest to dominate oil supply to China with exactly $17.3 billion, or 7.5 percent of its more than $100 billion in imports as of 2021. This is according to the world’s top export.

Apparently, the growing production due to an improved security situation at the creeks of the Niger Delta in Nigeria and the prospective commencement of oil production in the North East could help the country increase its $2.54 billion in exports to China to around $12.5 billion within the next three years.

According to Brick Stone Africa, Nigerian crude, which has less sulfur, is adjudged to be one of the best in the world.

“With new infrastructure, such as the Lekki Deep Port and the Dangote Refinery, the country should take advantage of the good relationship with Beijing and increase its supply,” Charles Eneaya, a macroeconomic analyst at ResearchitLive, said. “The country should also take expedient actions in trying to supply gas to China, especially as it focuses on “decarbonization.”

According to twi-global, “decarbonization” refers to the process of reducing “carbon intensity,” lowering the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced by the burning of fossil fuels. Generally, this involves decreasing CO2 output per unit of electricity generated. Reducing the amount of carbon dioxide occurring as a result of transport and power generation is essential to meeting global temperature standards set by the Paris Agreement and the UK government.