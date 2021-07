Nigeria’s efforts at economic recovery and growth will remain snail-paced if economic diversification and necessary reformative policies are not adopted in the medium to long term. Toki Mabogunje, president, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), stated this at the chamber’s quarterly press briefing held on Tuesday. Mabogunje said following the disruptions occasioned by the…

