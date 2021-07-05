AfCFTA needs enabling environment to thrive – Anatogu

Francis Anatogu, senior special assistant to the Nigerian President on public sector matters has said that for the country to trade under AfCFTA, it must have a stable environment that would support businesses to flourish.

“We have to build on other infrastructure and manage our borders properly; we can’t trade under AfCFTA with an unprotected border and circulation of fake products, furthermore without peace and security that businesses cannot thrive and urged all citizens to realize their roles in regional integration, ” he said.

Read Also: AfCFTA: Nigeria will emerge most resilient economy in Africa – experts

He said this at the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) and inauguration of the 21st President of The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA) held in Aba.

Anatogu who doubles as the secretary of the National Action Committee on AFCFTA urged the federal government to take advantage of AfCFTA, by building a strong private sector that will lead and dominate, noting that Africa is crying for businesses to take advantage of.

“Intra Africa investment is important and we can take advantage of it under the AfCFTA, because we can invest in other African countries, hence Nigerians businesses must utilize resources to enjoy these benefits

He urged local manufacturers to improve on their products, adopt value addition practices, produce for local and global consumption, provide solutions to needs and focus on the industrial revolution and the production for local consumption,” he said.

Ide John C. Udeagbala, new National President, of NACCIMA said that the agreement is expected to drive the creation of the largest trading area of 55 countries, unite over 1.5 billion people with a prospective gross domestic product (GDP) of about $3trillion.

“The trade agreement is in line with the dream conceived in 1963 during the establishment of the Organization of African Unity now African Union (AU), it is a giant leap towards increasing intra-African trade and creating collective wealth, It is also a bold step to take Africans out of poverty.

AfCFTA will certainly be an important strategy in improving Nigeria’s economic influence on the continent, we already have Nigerian businesses that are strongly rooted in other African countries,” he added.

Udeagbala promised that the association will continue to advocate for the full implementation of the agreement and ensure that Nigerian businesses harness its full benefits.

Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, immediate past National President, NACCIMA, said that the association will continue to champion the course of business, through free enterprise, constructive competitiveness, and trade facilitation.