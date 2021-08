Minister of industry, trade and investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, on Tuesday, said investment announcement in Nigeria stood at $10.1 billion in the first half of 2021 (H12021), a 100 percent increase from the same period in 2020. In the first half of 2020, Nigeria attracted $5.06 billion investment due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, according…

