NESG mourns founding father, Ernest Shonekan

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has described the late Ernest Shonekan, a founding father of NESG and a former interim Head of State of Nigeria, as “not just an elder statesman but also a visionary thought leader, patriot and reform advocate”.

Shonekan died Tuesday morning, “of natural causes at the age of 85”, according to a release by his family.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Asue Ighodalo, the NESG further said the late Shonekan was a man of keen intellect and an astute and committed private sector player.

“Chief Shonekan’s keen intellect and tireless efforts helped birth the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG). He was also an astute and committed private sector player who joined the United Africa Company of Nigeria in 1964 and rose through the ranks in the company to become Chairman and Managing Director in 1980,” the NESG said.

The private sector-led think-tank and policy advocacy group said Shonekan was notable for his vision of a Nigeria without ethnic or religious prejudice that is secure, peaceful and prosperous. It said the late former interim Head of State contributed to this vision by leading diligently and serving passionately in the national interest throughout his lifetime of service.

“At the NESG, we rededicate ourselves to advancing Chief Shonekan’s mandate in the national interest. Despite the odds, we remain committed to his enduring legacy. We find inspiration in his forthrightness and tenacity, which continue to pave the way for a globally competitive and inclusive Nigerian economy,” it said.

The NESG condoled with the Shonekan family and prayed for the repose of his soul.