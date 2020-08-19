Nasarawa Investment bill scales second reading at state Assembly

A Bill for a Law to Establish the Nasarawa State Investment and Development Agency has scaled through second reading at the floor of the State House of Assembly.

The Agency, if in place, would be charged with the responsibility to, among other things promote, facilitate and Coordinate investment activities and other related matters in the state.

The Speaker of the house, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi who announced the passage of the bill into second reading, was hopeful that the bill would attract more investors and investment opportunities to the state.

This was after the majority leader of the house, Tanko Tunga moved a motion for the bill to pass second reading which was seconded by Danladi Jatau, the House Minority Leader during its proceedings in Lafia today.

Balarabe Abdullahi said that the bill if passed into law would attract investors and accelerate development across the state, thereby improving the standard of living of the people.

“The bill will create an investment enabling environment as well as will encourage investors into the state if finally passed into law.

“It will also address the challenges of over depending on federal allocation, instead, it will be an alternative means in getting more revenue to the state government coffer, ” he stated.

Balarabe Abdullahi however commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for initiating the bill describing it as timely, considering the importance of investment and development agency to societal growth.

He also commended members of the house for their positive contributions to the bill.

The Speaker then commits the bill to the House Committee on Capital Market to work and submit its report on September 8th, 2020.

Earlier, Tanko Tunga, the Majority leader of the House while giving the substance of the bill urged his colleagues to support the bill to see the light of the day considering benefits therein.

He added that no state would achieve meaningful development without investment.

Some of the lawmakers who commented during preliminary, Mohammed Okpoku, Abel Bala, Mohammed Omadefu, Suleiman Yakubu, Peter Akwe, and Dandaura Tsentse Nehemiah all described the bill as apt, timely and most needed by the state, giving it importance to societal growth.

They believed that the bill would address many financial challenges hampering the development of the state, just as the expressed support to allow the bill to see the light of the day.