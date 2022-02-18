Naira off to rocky start as OPEC currencies jump

Only the Algerian Dinar, down 1.22 percent, has lost more value than the Nigerian naira among the currencies of countries in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) this year.

The Central Bank’s official naira/dollar exchange rate is down 1.10 percent this year (from N411.95 on January 1, 2022 to N416.5 on February 17). That compares with a 0.9 percent average gain for the currencies of OPEC members, according to Bloomberg data.

It gets worse for the naira when the unofficial rate- which is the more accessible rate- is considered. The naira weakened this week to N577 per USD in the unofficial market, a 3 percent decline compared to the N560 level it was at the beginning of the year.

The currency of Africa’s top oil producer is declining against the US dollar when currencies of the majority of OPEC members are appreciating on the back of the rally in oil prices, worsening the pain of millions of individuals and businesses who need dollars to pay tuition and import raw materials.

Traders expect the naira to come under even more pressure as Nigeria struggles with dwindling dollar inflows due to lower oil production.

A senior banking source who did not want to be named said the government is considering issuing a Eurobond before the end of February to shore up the CBN’s ailing foreign reserves.

Details later…