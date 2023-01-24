More woes for SMEs as CBN raise interest rate to 17.5% despite inflation slowdown

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday after the first two-day Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in Abuja, raised its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to17.5 percet despite slowing inflation.

The decision of the CBN came after a gradual drop in inflation rate, which decelerated to 21.34 percent in December of 2022, down slightly from a 17-year peak of 21.47 percent in November 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

