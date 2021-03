Nigerians cannot afford to buy as much as they used to as food costs continue to surge, aggravating the pains already inflicted by the pandemic and economic slowdown. Headline inflation rate jumped to a four-year high at 17.33 percent in February, from 16.47 percent in January 2021, according to a report released by the National…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login