Maize farmers adopt PPP model to boost production

The Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) says it is adopting a private-public partnership model to drive increased production and marketing of produce in the country.

Speaking at a flag-off of the 2023 wet season maize farming and input distribution in Katsina State, Abubakar Bello, the national president of MAAN, said that the PPP platform was aimed to empower the association to contribute its quota to the overall economic development of Nigeria.

He also stated that the business, anchored on the PPP model intends to, among other things, ensure the creation of one million jobs through the regional agricultural commodity exchanges.

“It lies within our thinking to make our contribution to building a robust economy as outlined in the policy advisory council report of this administration and eradication of youth restiveness, which includes the ugly trend of kidnapping for ransom, banditry, and other social vices affecting the country.

“It lies within our genuine desire to continue to contribute our quota to the overall economic development of Nigeria. In view of this, we are determined to partner with our various business associates to come up with this private-public partnership business model which we are flagging off today (Monday).”

According to Bello, the association was ready and willing to take advantage of, and explore government policies for the benefit of its members and the country.

He stated that to meet the government policy on reviving agriculture through the establishment of an agricultural commodity board, the association has repositioned itself to ensure the exploitation of commodity exchange, warehousing, product processing & marketing for the benefit of Nigerians.

Speaking on the achievements of the association, Bello listed the employment of 360 young tractor operators, acquisition of machines for members, enhanced mechanization, and capacity building in agronomic practices.

“The association over time acquired important tools for members to use nationwide to boost production. In view of this, MAAN currently has at its disposal 92 tractors, 55 plow discs, 21 ridge, 54 Harrows, 21 planters, 10 boom sprayers, and 24 tipping trailers,” he said.

In his remarks, Farouk Jobe, the deputy governor of Kastina State, commended the association and described the partnership as a step in the right direction.

Jobe said what the association was doing was in line with the state’s agenda of transforming agriculture.

“I appeal to those who would be the beneficiaries of this programme to utilise the opportunity given to them. I appeal to

them to see it as an exceptional opportunity to expand their business.”

He assured of the Katsina State government’s readiness and willingness to partner with relevant stakeholders.