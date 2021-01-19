BusinessDay
Macroeconomic stability major growth driver in 2021, says Doyin Salami

… Says Nigeria must adopt FX policy that allows economy to grow … Naira stabilises across markets

Doyin Salami, chairman, presidential economic advisory council

Nigeria, which is currently in recession, requires massive investment to grow in 2021 and to achieve this, it needs to have macroeconomic stability, according to Doyin Salami, chairman, presidential economic advisory council on Tuesday. Macroeconomic stability is about bringing down inflation and achieving growth. Nigeria’s inflation increased by 15.75 percent (year-on-year) in December 2020. This…

