BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Lubricants prices up 200% on poor local capacity, import dependence

...as Nigeria’s $683m lubricant market in coma

In Africa’s biggest oil-producing country, the price of lubricant, a by-product of crude oil, has skyrocketed as high as 200 percent with businesses suffering more from rising operational cost while Nigeria’s projected $683 million lubricant market continues to face investor apathy. From heavy manufacturers to small retail businesses, this rise in lubricant price translates to…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿