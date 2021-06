In a corporate disclosure statement to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), Ardova Plc (AP) announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire a 100percent equity stake in Enyo Retail and Supply Limited (Enyo). This follows Ardova’s earlier announcement at the start of the year that it was positioning to purchase Enyo following the conclusion of…

