Lekki Port ready as contractor hands over October 31

China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd.(CHEC) is expected to hand over the fully completed Lekki Deep Seaport by Monday, October 31 to the promoters of the port, the government and other stakeholders, Abiodun Dabiri, board chairman, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL), has said.

Speaking at the Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting held in Lagos on Thursday, Dabiri said that the contractors will hand over the project on Monday, Oct 31, if all things are equal.

This confirms the recent comment by Mohammed Bello-Koko, the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), who said that Lekki Port was practical ready as of September 15, 2022.

According to him, the port started dry runs and testing on September 16, as well as the training of Nigerians who will operate the equipment.

“This is the first time in a long time that a new port will be set up in Nigeria. Lekki Port has IT deployment that is currently not in Nigeria because no port in Nigeria has Ship-to-Shore Crane. The IT system in Lekki Port will minimise human interaction by ensuring cargo owners do clearance processes online,” he said then.

He said NPA has acquired all the marine equipment needed for the port to start operation, adding that it will reduce congestion at the Tin-Can Island and Apapa Ports.

Meanwhile, the current construction completion status report of Lekki Port dated August 30, 202Lekki Port 2, confirmed that construction work at the project site of the Lekki Port has almost reached full completion as the work now stands at 98.07 percent.