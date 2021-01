The Nigerian government in the past five years has committed to efforts at driving enabling business environment but has also shot itself in the foot severally without ‘bold reforms’ to gain investor’s confidence in the economy. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who heads the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Committee, pushed reforms on the ease of doing…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login