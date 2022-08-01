KWIRS generates N18.036b six months

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS), says it has generated N18.036 billion in six months for the state.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Shade Omonoyi, who disclosed this in a statement she signed and released to journalists, Monday described the significant improvement as a leap from revenue collection of N16billion for the half year 2021.

She also noted that 332 members of staff of the service have been elevated to their next ranks while 235 others have their steps upgraded in the 2021 promotion exercise.

Those promoted include 16 senior and 316 junior staff members of the service.

She noted that the exercise was in recognition of the contribution of staff to the overall achievement and particularly in the actualization of 95.61% of the service’s annual budget for 2021.

The revenue boss added that the feat attests to the effort of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration in rewarding performance and ensuring conducive work and business environment are in place for all.

The statement read, “The Management of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has concluded its Staff appraisal and promotion exercise for 2021. A significant outcome of the exercise is the promotion of 332 and step upgrade of 235 members of Staff; the list of beneficiaries includes 16 senior Staff and 316 junior Staff of the Service.

“This is in recognition of the contribution of Staff to the overall achievement of the Service and particularly in the actualization of the 95.61% of our annual budget of 2021, a feat that is the highest target hit since the Agency was founded in 2016.

“The Service has also been able to achieve N18.036billion IGR collection for the State in the half year of 2022, a leap from revenue collection of N16billion for the half year 2021.

“This milestone is an attestation to the effort of the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq-led administration in rewarding performance and ensuring that conducive work and business environment are in place and a Kwara of everyone’s dreams can become a reality.

“As a Service, we are resolute in our bid to continuously prioritize Staff welfare in all ramifications; develop an extensive training plan for all, with focus on relevant areas as it affects our operations, better service delivery, support a work-life balance and continuous review and improvement on the appraisal process.

“All members of Staff of the Service are hereby sincerely appreciated for their commitment to making a positive difference and impact on revenue drive for Kwara State.

“Our profound appreciation also goes to all taxpayers and other stakeholders who are strategic to our seamless processes of tax administration in the State, for their unwavering support and contribution towards our bid to generate revenue for the strategic development of Kwara State”.