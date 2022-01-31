KW-IRS generates N26.9bn in 2021

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) at the weekend disclosed that it generated a total of N26,961,014,485.76 in 2021.

This was contained in a statement signed by the executive chairman of the agency, Shade Omoniyi and made available to journalists by Titilayomi Ogunwale head, of corporate affairs.

The generated sum represents 95.61 percent of the agency’s annual budgetary target of N28,199,910,200.00 for 2021, and it is the highest target hit since the agency was founded in 2016.

Omoniyi noted that the year 2021 started on a good note, with an IGR collection of N9.6 billion in the first quarter, the highest in the history of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service since its establishment without introduction of new taxes or any extraordinary item, adding that revenue collection across board dipped in quarters 2, 3, and 4 of 2021, owing to challenges associated with general apathy in the adoption of some newly introduced revenue collection processes, non-remittance, as well as the seasonal collections.

Omoniyi, declared that the year 2021 had a remarkable revenue achievement of N26, 961,014,485.76, an improvement of 37.34 percent over the total IGR of N19.638 billion generated in the year 2020.

“This achievement is attributable to the gradual recovery of the economy after the pandemic, continuous consolidation, and digitisation of all revenue lines of the state, both of which are helping to reduce revenue loss, leakages, and diversion of revenues accruable to the state government.

“The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) is not relenting in its efforts of provision of seamless tax administration, continuous tax advocacy through various mass media platforms and stakeholders’ engagement to ensure tax compliance, prompt payment and remittance of tax arrears, eradication of under deductions and non-remittance of taxes due on income.

“For KW-IRS, the focus in the year 2022 is: Consolidation of the digitisation process, which aims at achieving taxpayers’ convenience, as some of our major structural improvements include the Self-Service Portal where taxpayers could perform basic tasks in the comfort of their locations such as:

request for Kwara Residence Identification Number (KRIN), make all forms of revenue payments remittance of PAYE, jpload PAYE Schedule, View Payment History, Generate Tax Assessment, FIle Tax Returns, Request and Print Tax Clearance Certificate, Request Citizenship Certificate, Make payment for Hajj & Pilgrimage, Get Notification of Assessment and carry out other tax-related activities.

“Broadening the tax net and making IGR collection seamless in the Informal sector- several initiatives introduced at the Kwara State capital will be taken to all the local government areas with our continuous expansion of operations to all local government areas and the recruitment and deployment of additional 100 staff for improved efficiency at the grassroots.

“Introduction of cashless payments in several touch points across the State with the consolidation of payment platforms and continuous improvement on its automation system across the board.

“Continuous improvement with the acquisition of additional data to the harmonised billing system for more efficient collections of taxes and revenues. Integration of all existing sub-systems to our platforms as well as tertiary institutions payment platforms. This is possible with the improved business relations and engagements between the Service and the relevant MDAs and various stakeholders in the state.

“The Service remains committed to improving its processes, promoting collective work ethics, and seamless provision of tax administration for the growth of Kwara State IGR.”