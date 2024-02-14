Kogi bakers ready to embark on nationwide strike on Feb 27

Kogi state chapter of ( AMBCNl Association of Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria has said they are ready to embark on nationwide strike as from 27 the February.

Adeniyi Bamidele Gabriel , the state Chairman made this known on Tuesday during a press conference held in Lokoja

He said “The National President , Mansur Umar and the National Secretary , Jude Okafor issued a statement to show the position of the association on the ease of doing business in Nigeria and notice of total withdrawal of their services”.

The statement reads: “Due to the multifarious increase in the prices of baking materials such as -Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Vegetable oil, Petrol, Diesel (occasioned by subsidy removal and forex deregulation), multiple taxation from federal government agencies which includes NAFDAC, SON, NESREA, CONSUMER PROTECTION COUNCIL, DEPARTMENT OF WEIGHT AND MEASURES ETC. States and local government agencies fees and levies such as emblems, Assessment levies, touting, etc and the general hike on ease of doing business in Nigeria”.

“The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria have critically accessed the state of our business operation, consequently demand the following: Liberalisation of flour and sugar importation, reduction or total removal of import duties on major baking materials such as flour, sugar, butter, yeast etc as applicable to other commodities as have recently been done by the federal government. Provision of concessionary forex exchange to flour millers and other stakeholders and reduction of tariff on imported wheat and sugar”.

“Development of cultivation and processing of wheat and sugar cane in Nigeria, removal of multiple taxation both at the federal, state and local government levels, Immediate implementation of financial support palliatives for bakers as promised as post covid-19 support programmes for SMEs for bakers who have lost over 40% of her membership and still counting, suspension of ALL forms of taxations on the bakery industry for now both at the federal, state and local government levels, set up a price control and monitoring committee as allowed by the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria as amended and other conditions that will enhance the ease of doing business in the country,”.

The Association noted that they will embark on total withdrawal of services from 27th February 2024.