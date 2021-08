The growing risks facing Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) is reigniting the need for widespread adoption of insurance as a protection measure against unforeseen losses dealing a blow to the wider economy. Violent protests, like the #EndSARS protest in October 2020, insecurity in parts of Nigeria that no longer allow farmers into their farms,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login