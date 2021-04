Fixed-income investors seeking high-yielding securities were not disappointed in the first quarter of 2021 as the rates on the 364-day Federal Government short-term debt instruments rose to 8 percent from 1.5 percent at the beginning of the quarter. But with Nigeria’s 17.33 inflation rate in February, the real return on the 364-day government less risky…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login