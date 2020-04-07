IMF working to respond to Nigeria’s request – Managing Director

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is working hard to respond to the request for funds made by Nigeria, so that a proposal can be considered by the Executive Board as soon as possible.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF disclosed this in a statement, adding that:

“Nigeria’s economy is being threatened by the twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated sharp fall in international oil prices. President Buhari’s administration is taking a number of measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus and its impact, including by swiftly releasing contingency funds to Nigeria’s Center for Disease Control and working on an economic stimulus package that will help provide relief for households and businesses impacted by the downturn.

“To support these efforts, Nigeria’s government has requested financial assistance under the Fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). This emergency financing would allow the government to address additional and urgent balance of payments needs and support policies that would make it possible to direct funds for priority health expenditures and protect the most vulnerable people and firms. We are working hard to respond to this request so that a proposal can be considered by the IMF’s Executive Board as soon as possible.”

Nigeria’s Finance Minister disclosed yesterday that the country will seek as much as $3.4 billion from the IMF to shore up its finances at a time the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on economies globally, especially oil producers