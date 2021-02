The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global financial watchdog is projecting that Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery would provide an elixir for the country’s economy when it is completed and start production by 2022. In its latest report on Nigeria’s economy, the Fund raises the hope that the start of production from the refinery, solely owned by…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login