How Emefiele allegedly used a dispatch rider to transport millions in cash

Former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been accused of instructing a dispatch rider to collect millions of dollars in cash on multiple occasions.

The dispatch rider, Monday Osazuwa, made the allegation on Friday at the Special Offences Court in Lagos.

Osazuwa, who worked for Emefiele at both Zenith Bank and the CBN, told the court that Emefiele would call him and give him a number to collect money from.

He said that he would then be given another number to contact and eventually be handed an envelope containing cash.

Osazuwa said that he would take the money to Emefiele’s residence at Iru Close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to Osazuwa, the highest amount of money he collected for Emefiele was $1 million. He said that he also collected $850,000, $750,000, and $400,000 in cash on other occasions.

Osazuwa said that he was never given anything for his services and that he did it “out of faithfulness.”

Emefiele is being tried for alleged abuse of office and fraud to the tune of $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge adjourned the case until April 29, 2024, for trial and the hearing of an application for a closed session.