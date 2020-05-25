Gov Okowa not to lead NEC sub-committee on COVID-19 economic growth

The Chief Press Secretary to Delta State Governor, Olisa Ifeajiaka, has described as untrue the reports that his boss, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, had been appointed to lead National Economic Council (NEC) Sub-committee on post-COVID-19 economic growth.

He rather clarified that NEC, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, recently created a sub-Committee chaired by Gov Okowa, to liaise with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the modalities for lifting the national lockdown and re-opening the economy.

He said that setting up of sub-committees to deal with pressing national issues such as COVID-19, was a routine of NEC, and therefore, not something deserving of media frenzy.

The spokesman who made the clarification in Asaba, Monday, in a statement he signed and made available to the media,

He said that the reports which had been circulated in mainstream and social media which had attracted a myriad of inquiries and goodwill messages, were untrue.

He however, stated that Gov. Okowa was mindful of the earnest desire of Nigerians for life to return to normal as quickly as possible, but that it had become necessary to set the record straight and correct the wrong impression the reports had created about the “appointment’’.

He requested the public to take note of the clarification and take appropriate steps to stop the misinformation.

The governor urged Nigerians to continue to pray for divine intervention to resolve the current health crisis, while also maintaining the necessary safety protocols and guidelines.