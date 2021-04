At what may be Nigeria’s weakest point (following two economic recessions and a generally distressed economy), developed countries are intensifying offers of exciting incentives, luring away the best of Nigeria’s struggling manpower that would be needed to revive local struggling businesses. Nigerian companies trying to turn their businesses around and stay afloat in the difficult…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login