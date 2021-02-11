BusinessDay
Gbajabiamila’s caution reinforces concern over governance cost

... Nigerians ask lawmakers to lead by example

Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of House of Representatives,

Nigeria lawmakers were welcomed Wednesday from their Christmas and New Year break with a cautious note from Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of House of Representatives, on their tendency to promote Bills that seek to establish additional institutions, reinforcing concerns over the bulging cost of governance. His call comes at a time Nigeria is confronting a…

