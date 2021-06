For first time in 2yrs, Nigeria’s inflation rate slows for second straight month

Nigeria’s inflation rate surprisingly slowed to 17.93% in May 2021 from 18.12% in April 2021 beating most analysts’ forecasts. The slowdown however doesn’t provide much relief to Nigerians reeling from an inflation rate that remains double the Central Bank’s preferred level. Analysts had projected that Nigeria’s inflation rate would resume its 21-month upward rise into…