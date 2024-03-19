For Cardoso, Nigeria’s jumbo rate hike was not big enough

Olayemi Cardoso, Nigeria’s central bank governor, wanted an even larger interest-rate increase than was delivered last month, the latest sign of his commitment to tighter monetary policy.

According to minutes from the February 26-27 MPC meeting published Monday, Cardoso, chairing his first meeting since he took office in September, voted for a 425 basis points hike to 23 percent.

The 12-member committee instead settled for a 400 basis points hike to 22.75 percent, still a record hike that took several analysts by surprise.

Cardoso’s rate target was the biggest after Aloysius Ordu, who voted for an increase of 450 basis points, confirming him as one of the most hawkish members on the CBN’s monetary policy committee.

Cardoso argued that hiking rates substantially will help steer Nigeria towards achieving positive real interest rates, a crucial goal to stimulate savings and investment within the domestic economy.

“This strategic move also holds the potential to attract the capital inflows necessary to enhance liquidity in the foreign exchange market and bolster the currency in the immediate term,” Cardoso said.

“While cognizant of the potential drawbacks of a contractionary monetary policy stance, such as impacting output growth and lending rates, constraining credit availability and affordability to small- scale businesses and consumers, as well as affecting government borrowing costs and liquidity management, I believe these short-term sacrifices are crucial in our pursuit of achieving price stability and sustained economic growth,” Cardoso said.

Cardoso’s monetary reforms have started to yield results with the gap between the official and unofficial exchange rate narrowing to almost zero compared to 30 percent in January.

That’s after foreign inflows surged and diaspora remittances increased on the back of a more transparent pricing of FX in the official market and the increase in market interest rates. Nigeria has been able to attract over $2 billion in foreign investment inflows in the first three months of 2024 compared to $3 billion in the whole of last year, according to CBN data.

Cardoso however admitted that the current inflationary pressures are multifaceted and not solely monetary in nature and called for a “comprehensive approach beyond monetary policy.”

Inflation in Nigeria, which peaked at a 28-year high of 31.70 percent in February, has been particularly exacerbated by the surge in food prices due to factors including low productivity, insecurity, and elevated energy costs post fuel subsidy removal.

“Addressing these structural challenges calls for a holistic response involving non-monetary stakeholders to implement appropriate actions,” Cardoso said.

More details later…